Cobra Kai Star Makes Surprise Appearance on AEW Dynamite

Later tonight on AEW Dynamite there will be a rematch between Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa, though as we learned on Rampage, Martinez is working directly for Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and the AEW Women’s World Champion was not too thrilled about Martinez losing her first matchup against Rosa. Tonight she will get another chance, but after Martinez walked away Baker mentioned having the best mentor, and that turned out to be Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, and he wasn’t playing around.

Martinez said that there would be no excuses this time and also no DQ or rules, but Baker cut her off, adding “no losing”. Baker then said “Remember why I brought you here Mercedes. So finish the job, and finish Thunder Rosa.”

“And then it’s undeniable. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is officially the most powerful female in all of professional wrestling with the best squad and the best sensei,” Baker said.

That’s when Kove, who plays John Kreese in Cobra Kai, came in and stood beside her. Martinez then said she knew her job and walked off. Baker then asked Kove “what if she loses”, and Kove said “you know what to do. Finish her. No mercy.”

It remains to be seen if Martinez can defeat Rosa this time around, but it promises to be a thrilling match. If Martinez does lose though, it looks like she could have some problems with Team Baker sooner than later.

As for the rest of Dynamite, you can find the full card and results for tonight’s episode below.

Bryan Danielson defeats Lee Moriarty

Santana and Ortiz defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager

No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa vs Mercedes Martinez

AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (C) vs Darby Allin

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Wardlow defeats Max Caster

CM Punk reveals time, place, and rules for MJF rematch (Dog Collar Match)

