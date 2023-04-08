Cody Rhodes Addresses WrestleMania Loss and Teases WWE Future

WWE surprised everyone when Cody Rhodes was defeated by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, though it took a herculean effort from The Bloodline to make that happen. Since then Rhodes has also been betrayed by Brock Lesnar on this past week's episode of Monday Night Raw, and it seems that he will need to overcome The Beast before getting another shot at Reigns. Rhodes took to Instagram to address the loss at WrestleMania and the events of the Raw after Mania, and then he revealed that he will address his WWE future on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. You can find Rhodes' full post below.

Rhodes started out by talking about how great the ride was until the end of Sunday, though that also continued into Monday night. Rhodes wrote, "A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I'd hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost. I'd be remiss if I didn't tell you how much I enjoyed the ride...until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night."

Rhodes then thanked many of the people that made the weekend unforgettable. "I would like to thank @thebrandirhodes @wwe , the city of Los Angeles, Matt Rolf, @bradkolowichjr , @sgovintage , @jtcervero , HHH, The McMahon Family, Bruce, Conrad, Kevin Dunn, Ryan W Ryan C Mustache Chad Brian James Ed K, John Cone, John Cena, and @makeawishamerica for allowing me the honor to induct 15 wishes into the Circle Of Champions, and many more names I may be forgetting...in addition Nick Khan for taking care of my family through the festivities," Rhodes wrote.

"Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall...unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me. @usanetwork," Rhodes wrote.

A recent report from Fightful Select revealed that plans for Rhodes and Lesnar were in place a month before Vince McMahon returned, so while there were some changes to Monday Night Raw's rundown, that element wasn't one of the things that changed. Sources familiar with the situation also say there were hints of Lesnar's heel turn throughout his match with Omos at WrestleMania and after.

Those hints included not getting back into the ring with Omos, backing out of the ring during some interactions with Omos, and avoiding contact. By the end of the segment on Raw, Lesnar had gone completely over to the heel side, and it would seem Lesnar and Rhodes are now on a collision course.

