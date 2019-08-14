Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has Revealed Only ‘About 40%’ Of Its Roster

As of Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling has 49 wrestlers listed on its website official roster page, with 38 men and 11 women. And heading into the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31 only a small handful of wrestlers on the list have not appeared in some capacity at AEW events so far.

But in an interaction with a fan on Twitter on Sunday, AEW executive vice president and wrestler Cody Rhodes explained that the roster fans have seen thus far is only a fraction of its actual size.

We’ve revealed about 40% of the roster. Sometimes it’s better to let the painter paint and then judge the picture. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 11, 2019

“We’ve revealed about 40% of the roster,” Rhodes wrote.

Given that AEW will start running its weekly live show in October, it makes sense that the company would want to keep a few surprises tucked away for when it starts airing on TNT every Wednesday.

On the latest episode of The Road to All Out the company introduced a handful of wrestlers new to the company that will compete in the Casino Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship, including former Lucha Underground star Ivelisse, former WWE and NWA star Jazz and Teal Piper, daughter of wrestling legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

“Growing up with wrestling in my family, it’s actually kind of a strange dynamic. I grew up with a dad people hated and literally tried to kill on multiple occasions,” Piper said during her introduction. “He kept us very protected and away from it, he was afraid fans would lash out at us to get to him. It was almost this stigma in our household where my dad had a huge love for it, but he was just terrified of me ever getting involved.

“It was something that, I guess my love for it really grew more in my adult years as I got more respect for performers in general, let alone the amount of athleticism it takes,” she added. “To me it just felt wasteful to take everything I grew up with, everything he taught me and all my own personal drives and experiences and not do what I wanted to do.”

Some of the matches that have been announced for All Out include Chris Jericho vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears and The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers in a ladder match.