Cody Rhodes To Challenge Chris Jericho For AEW Title At ‘Full Gear’ PPV

The main event of AEW’s next PPV event, Full Gear, has been confirmed.

Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship against Cody Rhodes at the event, which takes place on November 9th in Baltimore, MD. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed the news to Sports Illustrated.

“Cody’s outstanding record in singles competition has secured him the number one contender ranking, and he will be challenging AEW world champion Chris Jericho in the first ever pay-per-view defense of the championship on November 9 in Baltimore at Full Gear,” said Khan. “Cody earned this opportunity over the summer as he remained unbeaten in singles bouts, scoring pins on a pair of proven veterans, defeating his older brother, the legendary wrestler Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, and beating bitter rival and former partner Shawn Spears at All Out—and battling to a draw with the exciting upstart Darby Allin at Fyter Fest.

“This is an AEW world championship match that so many All Elite Wrestling fans are excited to witness, and I’m glad we’ll be able to present it at Full Gear.”

AEW’s official Twitter account retweeted the report from Sports Illustrated, as well as quoted the tweet and responded.

