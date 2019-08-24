Cody Rhodes ‘Intrigued’ By NXT’s Move, Calls Wednesday The Best Night For Wrestling

With the Wednesday Night Wars set to begin on October 2nd, all eyes in the wrestling world have turned to WWE NXT and AEW.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes sat down with Bleacher Report for an interview following the news of NXT’s move to the USA Network. That move will see NXT get a two week jump on AEW, with the WWE brand’s new 2 hour live show set to premiere on Wednesday, September 18th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the most important night in all of wrestling is now Wednesday nights,” Rhodes said. “The best wrestling is going to be happening on Wednesday nights. It’s destination TV, and when’s the last time wrestling was destination TV? It’s now must-watch, and I’m not going to complain about that. Wrestling fans now have a choice, and I hope they choose us.”

Despite his vested interest in AEW, Rhodes admitted he’s curious to see what WWE does with their former developmental brand now that it will air on national television. One of the big reasons for that is his father’s role in the development of NXT initially.

“I’m oddly intrigued to see what Vince McMahon does with NXT,” Rhodes said. “My dad was instrumental in building the NXT brand. For a long time, it had been a developmental project. For Vince to now bring it to the USA Network as if it’s a full brand, I’m just intrigued by it.”

For fans who didn’t live through the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s, the new Wednesday Night Wars will be a glimpse into what those days were like. Both companies are going to pull out all the stops, week in and week out, to try to best the other in the ratings.

One of the things that will be interesting to see is if WWE eventually takes the NXT brand on the road for their Wednesday night live show. As of now, the plans is for NXT to broadcast live from Full Sail University. However, with AEW running much larger arenas around the country, it would seem WWE would want to keep up with the look of their competition and start running similar sized venues. Time will tell.

In the meantime, wrestling fans serve to benefit from this new situation, because as Rhodes said, Wednesday nights have arguably now become the most exciting night of the week for fans of the squared circle.