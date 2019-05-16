Watch: Cody Rhodes, AEW Stars Post Thank You Video to Fans Following AEW’s Television Deal

All Elite Wrestling announced on Wednesday via press release that the new promotion had signed a television deal with WarnerMedia to bring professional wrestling back to the TNT channel starting this fall.

To celebrate the occasion, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes posted a video to his YouTube channel, full of AEW roster members thanking their fans for making this possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s not missed on me, sitting here in Atlanta, Georgia, the youngest of the Rhodes family, the weight of that announcement, the fact that pro wrestling is returning to Turner,” Rhodes said.

Turner was famously the home to WCW throughout the late 90s, pitting WCW Monday Nitro against Monday Night Raw on a weekly basis in the “Monday Night Wars.”

Rhodes also announced that AEW has signed a television deal with ITV, the largest commercial channel in the country, for its broadcast in the United Kingdom.

“Fans, this is your moment. It’s my moment. It’s our moment. And every bit of this, it’s starts May 25, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“The real purpose of me sitting here today is simple,” he continued. “I want to take a moment to thank you. Thank you for your passion, thank you for your loyalty, thank you for your patience. We can’t do this without you, we don’t intend to do this without you. Let’s go forward.”

The video then cut to various members of the AEW roster, from SCU to Brandi Rhodes to Kenny Omega (getting his hair colored again) all saying, “Thank you.”

AEW’s first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, takes place on May 25. The show will be aired on pay-per-view and the B/R Live streaming service here in the United States.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the press release for AEW’s television deal. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with Double or Nothing and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”