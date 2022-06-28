Cody Rhodes Returns on WWE Raw, Teases Getting Revenge on Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE programming on this week's Monday Night Raw, cutting a promo from what appeared to be the Nightmare Factory as he reflected on his torn pectoral injury. He once again brought up the nine-month timetable WWE has given him for his return, then turned his attention to Saturday's Money in the Bank Ladder match. He sang the praises of everyone in the match before finally getting to Rollins, mentioning what it'd be like if he won the briefcase and tried to recreate his legendary WrestleMania 31 cash-in.

He then said if Seth managed to pull that off, "I think I'd be the first to congratulate him." He then got up out of his chair and left the interview. Do you think Rhodes will play some sort of role in Saturday's ladder match? Could he cost Rollins the match? Or could he pull a Brock Lesnar and win as a surprise entrant without risking his injured pec? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!

Rhodes has made it clear since returning to WWE that his No. 1 goal is winning the WWE Championship. Somehow getting his hands on the Money in the Bank contract would immediately make that journey easier.

"...When I left here, Roman Reigns was on top. And I think Roman Reigns was experiencing some of the negative byproduct of being on top. Some of the pushback that a new face, a new individual [deals with]," Rhodes said on The Bump days after returning at WrestleMania 38. "But the thing that makes a champion in any company is consistency. And when he said 'Dallas, Texas, acknowledge me' and whether they're supposed to boo, cheer, whatever it might be, and they acknowledged him. That's what, you want to know a term that is really overused in what we do, is over.

"...He has truly gotten over via consistency and via hard work. What he has going now with Paul Heyman and [The Usos]," Rhodes added. "I don't want to use this word because I don't want to sound like... he's an intimidating presence. I just look forward to obviously, again, it exists. There's a match out there that is likely the match that exists out there. But before the matches, you've got to cross paths in some capacity and we haven't yet, and I look forward to that."