Cody Rhodes Reveals Advice Eric Bischoff Gave Him Ahead of All In

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks hosted their first self-promoted event, All In, back on Sept. 1.

It was a huge success on multiple fronts, convincing the trio to join forces with Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan to start their own promotion in All Elite Wrestling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The promotion is currently promoting their first official event in Double or Nothing, which will be a spiritual sequel to All In. Rhodes spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on The Ross Report this week about the build-up to the event, his vision for the company as a whole and a vital piece of advice he got from Eric Bischoff.

The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion said a lot of what he’ll bring to the promotion will call back to the old wrestling promotions of the 70s and 80s.

“I tend to skew towards… the sporting aspect of the industry,” Rhodes said. “We’ve talked about it a lot. I love, I don’t like to say old-school wrestling, I guess I love traditional wrestling. I love whether it’s Mid-Atlantic, whether it’s Mid-South, whether it’s watching Dusty’s stuff at JCP (Jim Crockett Promotions), even seeing the some of the stuff from San Francisco. I think there’s magic. It’s not just old wrestling to me, there’s magic in there things people are doing, competitors are doing, promo men are doing that’s keeping the suspension of disbelief alive in a way that it’s real easy for someone of my generation to go, ‘Oh that’s just old wrestling.’ There’s so much you can learn from it, it’s unreal.

“(AEW President) Tony Khan comes from the world of sports, he wants to put on a sports broadcast,” he continued. “And I think pro wrestling is entertaining enough. I don’t think the soap opera element of it has to be turned up to 11 in any way. And I really enjoy the analytics world, he’s an analytics savant, a genius when it comes to stuff like that. I love hearing about the idea of wins and losses and time limits and things. They sound like the wrestling I grew up on. But I’ll also say on the flip-side of that, I’m really excited by what Matt and Nick bring to the table because they bring a different side. They bring a very non-traditional wrestling.”

Rhodes said he had a conversation with Bischoff prior to the All In event, saying that the former WCW executive producer advised him to bring variety to wrestling to each show.

“It’s the buffet, that’s what I want to create again,” Rhodes said. “That was something Eric Bischoff told me before All In, man it made my day because I knew we were taking some risks on that show, doing some traditional stuff (and) doing some outlandish stuff. He said, ‘Make it a buffet.’ And I really liked that because we’re going to ask people to travel, we’re going to ask people to part with their money, I want to make they get what they thought and more.”

AEW will host its Ticket Announcement Party for the Double or Nothing event on Thursday at the MGM Grand hotel in Las Vegas.