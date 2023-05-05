Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and More Featured in WWE 2K23's Backlash MyFaction Pack

WWE 2K23 is getting in on the Backlash festivities with a brand new Backlash MyFaction pack, and it features a welcome assortment of Superstars. The new pack is available now, and it features a Sapphire Drew McIntyre and several Ruby Superstars. The Ruby cards showcased in the post include Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Batista, Dakota Kai, and Cora Jade, though the post also mentions a Ruby Stone Cold Steve Austin is in the mix as well. You can check out the cards up close below, and you can find our full review of WWE 2K23 right here.

Someone did note in the comments that it is odd you can get a Dakota Kai 82 Ruby card in the Token Market and yet this one is rated 81, so a small bump would be welcome for this version. That said, it does feature the Backlash card design, but it would still be great to have it rank higher than the previous card that can be unlocked so early on in the mode.

#WWEBacklash MyFACTION Pack is now LIVE! 🙌 This pack drop features Ruby Batista, Ruby "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, and Ruby "Stone Cold" Steve Austin! #WWE2K23 pic.twitter.com/U4BQe461qn — #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) May 5, 2023

MyFaction mode has players unlocking new WWE Superstars to add to their dream Faction line-up, which always consists of 4 Superstars. Superstar cards come in several varieties, including Silver, Gold, Emerald, Sapphire, Ruby, Amethyst, Diamond, and Pink Diamond, which is the newest tier introduced in WWE 2K23.

ComicBook.com previously spoke to WWE 2K23 Senior Narrative Designer Andrea Listenberger about the new additions to another returning mode from WWE 2K22 in MyRISE and what the team took away most from WWE 2K22's iteration of the mode.

"So for MyRISE '23, we tried to listen to what people really enjoyed about MyRISE '22. The choices, the branching, the ability to choose your direction. And we also heard what people missed from previous iterations of MyRISE, a little bit more of a narrative through-line, more specific storytelling. And then we obviously knew that we had to bring the stuff that was common throughout both versions. Larger-than-life cut scenes that kind of represent what you see in WWE. Matches that matter and progress the storyline," Listenberger said.

"And the other storyline, a completely different kind of debut where you play as a character known as The Lock, where you're someone who's coming from the indies, a top tier athlete who's been hyped beyond imagined for your debut," Listenberger said. "You see how that goes from there and how you're able to hang with the superstars in WWE. We really made it a larger emphasis to really make it feel like you're going behind the scenes of WWE and playing with the politics that people like to talk about online with their friends when everything hits on-screen on their programming."

"So I think that's really unique this year, and we're getting you right into the action as each story starts with your WWE debut. We know some people love those performance-centered storylines, but we wanted to mix it up and get you straight to the top as you play and discover these storylines for this year. So we're excited to get these out into the world," Listenberger said.

