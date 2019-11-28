Corey Graves Apologizes to Mauro Ranallo For Tweets He Wrote During NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Corey Graves took a moment during this week’s episode of After The Bell to apologize for comments he made towards Mauro Ranallo during NXT TakeOver: WarGames this past weekend. For those who missed it, Graves subtweeted the play-by-play commentator by writing, “Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn’t know it, but there’s actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I’d imagine they have a lot to offer.” Ranallo was initially supposed to appear at the commentary table on Sunday alongside Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix, but he was nowhere to be found during Sunday’s show.

Michael Cole explained that Ranallo’s absence was due to him losing his voice while calling TakeOver: WarGames the night before, but many fans pointed the blame at Graves for his critical tweets. Graves initially lashed out at Wrestling Observer writer Dave Meltzer and Ranallo’s manager Frank Shamrock on Twitter before apologizing on the podcast.

“This past Saturday, during the TakeOver: WarGames event I sent out a tweet,” Graves said. “It was an unpopular opinion, as I often do with the intention of just stirring up a little controversy, maybe have something fun to talk about on TV or here on the show. It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things, and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody undue stress, especially a co-worker. So, I apologize.”

Ranallo was absent from this week’s episode of NXT, and according to Meltzer he’s “in rough shape” since the Graves incident. The 49-year-old commentator’s battle with bipolar disorder is well-documented, and his personal issues caused him to initially step away from WWE after working as SmackDown Live‘s play-by-play man from 2016-17.

