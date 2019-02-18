Corey Graves Reportedly Separated From Wife, Currently Finalizing Divorce

More details have emerged regarding Corey Graves and his wife Amy Polinsky.

Just two days after Polinksi called out Graves on Instagram for having an affair with WWE Superstar Carmella, Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin reported on Monday that the couple have been in the process of getting a divorce for the past six months.

“We’re told Corey informed his ex over the weekend that he was now seeing someone else — a relationship that began after he had moved out of their home — and she reacted in a very public way,” Satin wrote.

Satin added that he had a source who claimed that Polinsky’s accusation that Graves while seeing Carmella while he and Polinsky were still together was false.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt,” Polinsky wrote in her original post on Saturday. “I’m sad. I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut!” she wrote in a caption of a family photo. “I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters role models all along. (Carmella) and (Corey Graves) I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

In a series of follw-up posts on her Instagram story, Polinsky posted a screenshot of a conversation between Graves and an unknown messenger in which he denied the accusations.

“Lol, nothing is going on,” Graves responded to the messenger. “Amy is simply realizing that her ego f—ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore. I’m golden. I’m about to land in ATL, on the way to Houston.”

He then added that Total Divas, which Carmella will star in as a main cast member for the upcoming ninth season, had already reached out to him.

“What’s really gonna f— her up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up,” Graves wrote.

Neither Graves nor Carmella made an official statements about the alleged scandal, and no mention was made of it while Graves was on commentary for the Elimination Chamber event in Houston on Sunday night. Carmella was featured on the show as a competitor in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Elimination Chamber match alongside Naomi, but was the first team to be eliminated. Sasha Banks and Baley went on to win the titles.