Rumor: Daniel Bryan Appearing on WWE Raw Tonight

With Monday Night Raw‘s television ratings hitting disappointingly low numbers in recent weeks, WWE will look to give boost to its A-show this week by having SmackDown Live star Roman Reigns open Raw this week. Reigns claimed in a tweet over the weekend that he had some “unfinished business” on the Red Brand, even though he was only moved to Tuesday nights a couple of weeks ago as part of the Superstar Shake-up. Several reports have since come out that Reigns won’t be the only SmackDown wrestler to appear on Monday night after the company cancelled the SmackDown house show that was scheduled to take place at the same time.

Wrestling insider Twitter account @WrestleVotes, which has broken numerous stories in the past, claimed on Monday afternoon it had two sources naming another SmackDown star to appear on Raw — Daniel Bryan.

Two sources indicate a handful of SmackDown superstars are set for tonight’s RAW. Including the return of Daniel Bryan. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 6, 2019

The former WWE Champion hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since dropping the title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. He was reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury after the match (some are saying it was a concussion, others a neck injury) and was replaced in the title picture by Kevin Owens leading up to Money in the Bank. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer broke the news last week that Bryan had been cleared to return to action.

“We don’t know what the issue was, but Bryan was at TV on 4/30 in Columbus, OH and medically cleared and will be written back into the storylines, perhaps as soon as next week,” Meltzer wrote.

While Bryan’s plans for Raw are unknown, it’s safe to say Reigns will continue his ongoing feud with the McMahon family by appearing on Raw. The former world champ hit Vince McMahon with a Superman Punch on his first night as a SmackDown wrestler, kicking off a feud against Elias and Shane McMahon.

