Daniel Bryan Backs Brie Bella After Cyber Bullies Attack

Last week on Raw, Brie Bella committed one of the more egregious botches in recent memory by accidentally knocking out Liv Morgan with a pair of poorly placed kicks. Bella drew a tsunami of criticism in the days that followed and Daniel Bryan just decided to intervene.

In a series of tweets, Bryan revealed that he has personally injured a number of wrestlers in the ring, and doing so is a very low feeling. That in mind, adding attacks from anonymous strangers on the internet, doesn’t help anyone.

“I am proud of how strong my wife is. After accidentally injuring Liv Morgan last week, the first time Bri’s ever hurt another performer, she’s been subject to a constant barrage of social media attacks,” he wrote.

“Almost every wrestler has accidentally hurt someone but rarely do you see this kind of hate when it happens. For example, I concussed Randy Orton in 2012 after hitting him with what was supposed to be a chair to the back. Unfortunately part of the side hit him in the back of the head, and he was forced to miss a PPV,” tweeted Bryan.

“In 2009 in our last match against each other, I concussed Nigel McGuinness after doing a dive into him in the crowd, where his head hit the floor. And there are others. As for the Yes kicks, two weeks ago I accidentally kicked Andrade directly in the head due to a miscommunication on my part. I feel fortunate that he was ok, because there are few feelings worse than hurting someone,” he said.

The scrutiny Bella faced last week, was expected, but at times highly excessive. As fans called for her retirement, a number of former WWE Superstars defended the accident by claiming it’s part of being a professional wrestler.

Bryan pointed out that even though he’s injured his peers before, he as never subjected to the vitriol of the fanbase.

“Despite all of that, never did I receive the backlash Brie did this week. With all the negative things said about my wife, nobody was harder on her than she was on herself,” he said.”Thank you to the many people who reached out to support her, both publicly and privately. We all wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery. #EndCyberbullying”

Morgan was confirmed to have suffered a concussion, but the details of her prognosis are still unknown. While concussions in WWE are unfortunately commonplace, Morgan’s was particularly bad—in terms of optics, the incident could not have looked worse. However, that doesn’t give anyone the right to personally attack Bella.