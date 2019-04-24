Darren Young Says His WWE Release ‘Broke’ Him

Originally signed to a developmental deal in 2009, Darren Young was a staple of the WWE‘s midcard for a good portion of the 2010s. Between his time in The Nexus, his tag team with Titus O’Neil as the Prime Time Players and his repackaging as Bob Backlund’s trainee, it seemed like WWE was open to giving him multiple opportunities. Unfortunately he suffered an arm injury in January 2017 that would keep him off of television until his release in October of that year.

In a new interview with Wrestling Inc. this week, Young admitted that release “broke” him, but it also drove him to try his hand at acting.

“When I got released from WWE in 2017 it broke me,” Young said. “2018 opened my eyes, and 2019 I had laser-like focus, just like I had when I was chasing the dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. I’ve been out here in LA taking acting classes, trying to do whatever I have to do to be seen on the big screen.”

Young came out as gay back in 2013, making him the first out professional wrestler to work for a major promotion. While WWE did not directly mention his orientation, he has embraced it as part of his persona since leaving the company.

“Word on the street is that Marvel is looking for its first gay superhero, next gay superhero. Honestly, not to toot my own horn, but there’s nobody that represents the community inside the ring and outside the ring more than me. So I’ve been putting that feeder out there,” he said. “Wrestling has always been a love of mine. But my fight is bigger than in the ring. It’s outside the ring fighting bigotry, hatred, and trying to be the voice of the voiceless when it comes to our LGBT community, or anyone that needs a voice for various reasons.”

Young stated that he has “no hard feelings” over his WWE release.

