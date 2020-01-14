David Benoit Believes WWE Will Induct Chris Benoit Into the WWE Hall of Fame

David Benoit, the son of deceased WWE Superstar Chris Benoit, sat down with Chris Van Vliet for an interview that dropped this week to discuss his own desire to start a pro wrestling career while also reflect on his father’s double-murder suicide. At one point during the interview he was asked about how WWE has scrubbed any mention of Benoit from its programming, but then said he believes WWE will induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame at some point in the future. Prior to his death in 2007, Benoit was regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers in the world and elevated himself to the main event by winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XX.

“I would like the WWE to remember him,” Benoit said. “At least for the good times. I want him in the Hall of Fame.

Van Vliet pitched the idea of it happening 20, 30 years down the road.

“Hmm, I don’t know,” Benoit responded. “Working on it.”

Benoit said he still has his father’s old tights, and had new ones made for himself based off his father’s classic “Rabid Wolverine design. He said if given the opportunity, he’d love to wrestle the same style as his father.

Elsewhere in the interview Benoit discussed the conspiracy theories surrounding his father’s death.

“Conspiracy theories are just a joke,” Benoit said. “Kevin Sullivan didn’t do anything, you know? We looked into that and never had the police look into him, so yeah. I didn’t want to believe it. I thought someone broke into the house or some s— and did it, but apparently there was a scuffle at the door. That’s what I heard.”

He admitted that it took him several months to accept what had happened.

“I thought it was a joke when I first found out,” he said “I was in Edmonton doing a fundraising thing with my sister. My mom got a call from RCMP telling her to come down (to Georgia). My mom told me. My grandfather (Chris’ father) went down (to Georgia). He was in control of it. My mom couldn’t do it because she had to take care of me and my sister. He was in control of the estate and the lawyers.

“I punched a cop,” he added. “I punched him right in the chest. I thought it was a joke, I really did. I just didn’t believe it bro. I think the day it really hit me was at his funeral, that was a hard day. I laid him to rest.”