DC All In Gets Surprise Spotlight on AEW Dynamite

DC fans have been waiting to see how Absolute Power and the All In Special would shake up the DC Universe, and today we all finally got some of those answers. AEW fans also got some anticipated answers thanks to the long-awaited announcement of a new TV deal, but what many didn't expect was that the two would crossover a bit during tonight's AEW Dynamite. Not only did AEW stars start showing up in the comics today, but DC got a big spotlight during the broadcast for All In, with Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman showing up with even more heroes during the episode.

DC on Dynamite

Not only did a full graphic for DC display on the screen, but it featured part of the cover for DC All In Special #1, and that was in addition to getting a full ad read from the commentary team. That's pretty huge, and it also makes all the sense in the world given that both are working with or are part of Warner Bros. Discovery. The fact that it hasn't really happened to this extent until now is perhaps even more surprising than it happening now.



This also takes place as the AEW DC collaboration revealed at San Diego Comic-Con also starts popping up in new DC comics. AEW stars like Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Orange Cassidy, and more are showing up in backup stories in the physical issues, and some of the images have started to make their way online.

You know, if I'd gotten my comics an hour earlier I'd have known the AEW deal definitely went through an hour before my phone told me (I got the news while at the comic shop)



You don't put this in the back of a DC comic otherwise pic.twitter.com/qNxFDW3NNW — Uncle Booster the Stuff Knower (@Booster_Grey) October 3, 2024

That includes The House of Strickland artwork featuring Swerve, and the special group shot artwork is also making the rounds, which features Strickland, Cassidy, Storm, Will Ospreay, Britt Baker, and Darby Allin. These were revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and now we are getting a better look at the two-page stories that are showing up in stores.



Strickland's story shows how he walked away from an off-the-books mercenary group and ended up taking his skills to a new arena, which then led him to battle in the ring. The story then shows how he climbed the mountain in AEW and became World Champion, but then he encounters old enemies. This time though he has no issue taking them down, and you can check out some pages from the story in the post above.

What Is DC All In?

Following the events of Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity.



And it's just in time, too – because Darkseid has returned! Superman gathers every DC Super Hero on Earth to hold the line against a vastly different version of the Lord of Apokolips as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war. And when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple across DC's core series, shaking the nature of their realities to their very foundation!



But a greater threat looms on the horizon in the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons come of age with fewer advantages while facing greater opposition than ever before and retaining the immutable heroism that continues to inspire and entertain fans. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny?



