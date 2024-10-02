AEW Announces New Multi-Year Mega Media Rights Deal

On the five-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced their new multi-year media rights deal thats yearly revenue is estimated at double their first deal. There has been intense speculation over AEW's media rights for months, and it has been a hot button topic amongst wrestling fans for the last year. AEW's flagship series AEW Dynamite and sister show AEW Collision will remain on TBS and TNT respectively, however reports from earlier this afternoon seemed to indicate they'd be moving to MAX as well. That much was confirmed in a press release this afternoon.

AEW President Tony Khan has spoken highly of his partners at WBD in the midst of negotiating a new deal, but even after their exclusivity rights expired this summer, it didn't appear they'd be leaving. He did explain that they'd be negotiating Ring of Honor in the deal, however there was no direct mention of Khan's other promotion at all.

However, the deal extends the possibility for new AEW content as well, which is something they'd begun to explore with their last deal with reality series' like AEW All Access and Rhodes To The Top. It does not, however, include the rumored FS1 show, so that would be even more additional revenue for the company should the ink dry on that deal. As far as AEW pay-per-view events go, beginning in 2025 they will available on MAX at a discounted price.

"We are honored to announce the extension of our incredible partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery," said Khan. "This extension continues the tradition of iconic wrestling events broadcast on TBS and TNT, while also establishing a new legacy for AEW through weekly live streams on Max for years to come. We thank David Zaslav, Kathleen Finch and everyone at WBD for their tireless support of All Elite Wrestling since its inception, as well as the AEW fans, talent and staff that helped make this possible."

"Tony Khan and the entire AEW team have been incredible partners, and we are thrilled to strike this expanded agreement to deliver amazing new AEW content and stories to TNT and TBS, as well as bring the thrilling live action to Max for the first time," said chairman and CEO of US Networks for Warner Bros. Discovery, Kathleen Finch. "We are focused on creating fresh and authentic experiences for AEW's passionate and engaged fanbase while also introducing them to our growing lineup of high-action sports and entertainment at TNT and beyond."

