Dean Ambrose Reportedly Set to Leave WWE

Dean Ambrose reportedly wants out of WWE. And WrestleMania 35 could be his final day as a WWE Superstar.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch Ambrose gave notice to Vince McMahon & Co. over the weekend that he plans to leave WWE when his contract expires in April. Ambrose reportedly turned down handsome contract extension as well.

PWTorch notes that Ambrose is expected to finish up his storylines after WrestleMania and could be written off WWE programming before then. His brief stint in the Royal Rumble and subsequent Raw loss to Seth Rollins look to be the beginning of this trend.

Per Keller’s sources, Ambrose has been perpetually frustrated by the creative direction of his character. One of Dean’s friends on the roster told PWTorch that Ambrose “hates hokey s—” something the Lunatic Fringe has often found himself doing in recent years.

This is a story that is bound to have several updates, so check back with us for more. But as of this writing, it certainly sounds like Ambrose is fixed on making an exit from WWE. However there is no information on his future plans, or if his wife, Renee Young, will follow him out of the company.