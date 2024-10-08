Did WWE Just Tease a Former NXT Champion as CM Punk's Next Opponent?

On WWE Monday Night Raw, CM Punk candidly spoke to fans, revealing that he was unsure when he'd be back to wrestle following his war with Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood. He thanked the fans and wrestlers before departing but not without Seth Rollins giving him a farewell stare down. Whenever Punk is ready to come back, that seems like the natural fit, however when NXT star Ethan Page came to the red brand demanding answers about his title loss, he came up short. Page lost the NXT Championship on the NXT CW premiere last Tuesday night. Punk was the referee during that match and didn't take kindly to Page's disrespect.

After Page lost, Punk added insult to injury by hitting the GTS on the rising star, leaving him to lay flat on the mat while Trick Williams celebrated with the fans. While he hasn't been in WWE long, he's certainly made an impact on talent and higher-ups. Page recently revealed that he'd "love" to work with Punk again. "To me, it's like these two characters, Ethan Page and CM Punk, I would love to see more and what they're able to do with each other and accomplish with each other," Page told Sports Illustrated's Takedown.

(Photo: Ethan Page and CM Punk exchanging words on WWE NXT. - NXT)

Is NXT's Ethan Page Going After CM Punk?

On WWE Raw, Page approached Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and NXT GM Ava about Punk meddling in his title match with Williams. Neither of them really wanted to hear it and Ava even shooed him off as she was there to see chart-topping rapper Sexxy Red -- not him.

As we outlined previously about where McIntyre and Punk could go after their feud, it doesn't sound utterly impossible that Punk, given a good story, wouldn't want to work with the rising talent in NXT. Given the reports that the veteran wrestler would love to take over the reins in the future, getting more attention on the talent and show is a great first step. While it's unknown when Punk will return, there's certainly no shortage of stars that will be looking to take him down next.

What are your thoughts on Ethan Page feuding CM Punk in WWE? Are you interested? Let me know your thoughts on X and Bluesky @haleyanne_! As always, stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE.