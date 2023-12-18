Dominik Mysterio Trolls CM Punk With GIF of AEW Botch

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has taken to social media to troll CM Punk following Punk's comments about him over the weekend.

At Cage Fury Fighting Championship's CFFC 128 event in Atlantic City on Friday, Punk, who is still regularly doing commentary, took the time to promote his upcoming matches with Mysterio. "Ladies and gentlemen, if you're out there on the 30th, you better be watching some grappling," Punk said. "Unless you're in LA, come out to the Kia Forum, watch me beat up Dirty Dominik. I've been wanting to punch this kid in the face since he was 8 years old. Now he's legal and I'm going to destroy him."

Mysterio took to his Twitter account to post a GIF of Punk from his time in AEW, in a match between CMFTR vs. Max Caster and The Gunns. Punk, who had injured his foot during his entrance, was limping through the match and because of it, when he went to the top rope to hit Colten Gunn with a springboard but failed. He attempted to save the move with a forearm strike instead. "Punch me like this please.." Mysterio tweeted, tagging Punk and hash-tagging Best in the World, Punk's catchphrase.

Punk's first match back in WWE is set for December 26 at Madison Square Garden on the WWE Live Tour. They will face one another in a rematch December 30 from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These are his first WWE matches in almost a decade as well as his first few in months as he last wrestled at AEW's London pay-per-view debut, AEW ALL IN, in August.

Punk hasn't shied away from his feelings about the younger Mysterio. In March following Rey Mysterio finally snapping on his son, Punk commented on the Instagram post. "Good for you Rey. I've wanted to punch him for 13 years!" After arriving in WWE, he teased a feud with the 26 year old on Instagram a few weeks ago, uploading a photo of the Mysterio family during the birthday celebration for Aalyah. Mysterio later reposted the image with clown emojis over his family's faces and a party hat on Punk's head. He signed off with a middle finger at the bottom. The two had a brief stare down at WWE Raw last week when Punk officially inked an exclusive deal with the brand.

Punk quickly posted and deleted a look at his gear for his highly anticipated first match back, a pair of tights with the red Chicago flag stars and blue trimming. These are the same pair of tights that he first wore in his AEW debut match against Darby Allin and frequently wore throughout his time in the company.