Drew McIntyre and CM Punk Will Settle Their Differences at WWE Bad Blood

On WWE's Monday Night Raw Drew McIntyre hijacked the show to call out his friend Wade Barrett on commentary. He threatened him which didn't fly with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Pearce made it clear he's had enough of McIntyre and his antics and so has CM Punk. So at WWE Bad Blood in October, they will put an end to their feud in one final match -- in Hell in a Cell.

Their feud has become one of the hottest acts in WWE currently. Punk's return match took place at SummerSlam and as per tradition with his luck in the city of Cleveland, McIntyre walked out of the match the victor. Punk got his revenge at Bash in Berlin, however, when the two men battled in a four corner Strap match.

With everything squared away it seemed like it was over between them until McIntyre surprised Punk with a sneak attack on last week's episode on the red brand, sending him off in a stretcher. He also stole the bracelet back, which Punk will obviously look to bring home once and for all.

WWE Bad Blood

The card for WWE's Bad Blood is filling up quickly with three total matches already confirmed for the event. Other than Punk and McIntyre putting an end to their near year long feud, Liv Morgan will defend the Women's World Championship against former champ Rhea Ripley. While it won't be a Hell in a Cell match, Ripley will no doubt bring the heat to get revenge for herself and her Terror Twin Damian Priest. Speaking of Priest, he will go one-on-one with his former right hand Finn Balor who blindsided Priest at SummerSlam.

Bad Blood will take place on October 5th live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. So as not to go head-to-head with the UFC's event the same night, Bad Blood has a start time of 6 p.m. ET, streaming live on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.