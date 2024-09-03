CM Punk Stretchered Out of WWE Raw After Drew McIntyre Attack

At WWE’s Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event CM Punk got his long-awaited revenge on Drew McIntyre for the past few months. He defeated “The Scottish Warrior” in a Strap match, a rare match type in wrestling, yet its one that he hasn’t lost once in his career. He was able to get his bracelet back as well, seemingly closing the chapter on McIntyre for now. After the show he revealed that he is coming for a WWE Championship next, leaving fans excited for the future.

https://x.com/wwe/status/1830776044367868054

Punk talked to the fans in Denver on WWE Raw, reiterating his intentions for the near future. While he was celebrating with the fans, a man in a black hoodie appeared and attacked him from behind. He unveiled himself as none other than McIntyre who climbed on top of Punk and delivered another beatdown. Several WWE officials tried to put a stop to things but he wouldn’t let up. In the process, he spotted the infamous bracelet on Punk’s wrist, snatching it once again and inspecting it. He eventually broke it into pieces, shoving the beads down Punk’s throat.

“It comes with me everywhere [Drew in regards to Punk’s bracelet]. What am I gonna do with it? I don’t know, I toy with the idea of breaking it but that’s too easy. It causes him just so much emotional hurt and stress It’s hilarious. Over something that’s, you know, just a piece of trash to me,” McIntyre told ComicBook during a recent interview. “Once I take him out of wrestling and I get surgery for my arm for all the high fives I’m given for taking Punk out of wrestling, I’ll probably frame it and put it in a nice little glass frame.”

https://x.com/wwe/status/1830777760664424588

Next month WWE is heading to Atlanta, Georgia for their Bad Blood PLE, a show that has been absent for more than a decade. It’s the perfect place to put an end to one of WWE’s biggest stories and a personal blood feud. Nothing is currently announced for the show, however, many have teased that it may be a huge event for WWE. WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are in the same position, so it’s hard to imagine they won’t be part of that event and Ripley just challenged for a title rematch anyway.

