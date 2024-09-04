Drew McIntyre Was "Surprised" By CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam

CM Punk has competed in five matches since returning to WWE. The Second City Saint first laced up his boots under the sports-entertainment giant's banner last December, defeating Dominik Mysterio on a holiday house show loop. One month after that, Punk entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match, competing in the multi-man battle royal for 21 minutes before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. Late into the match, Punk suffered a torn triceps, shelving him for the next seven months. He returned to the ring at WWE SummerSlam in a losing effort to Drew McIntyre and has since resumed full-time status on the WWE roster, appearing on weekly episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw but strictly wrestling on premium live events thus far.

Drew McIntyre Was "Surprised" By CM Punk at SummerSlam

(Photo: WWE)

The Scottish Warrior was not expecting the Voice of the Voiceless to pack such a punch.

Speaking to NotSam Wrestling at Fanatics Fest in August, Drew McIntyre admitted that he was "surprised" by CM Punk's in-ring ability during their first singles clash at WWE SummerSlam.

"Let's not go insane and say [the match was] evenly paced. I'm a 6-foot-five, 280-pound monster here, but when he says the biggest thing he's got going for him's his heart, it's true," McIntyre said. "And it's not necessarily his heart. He's one of the most stubborn pieces of crap on planet earth. He's so stubborn, he just won't give up, he'll keep pushing forward. I was surprised when I got hit with the first punch how much I felt it. I was surprised when he kept kicking out. Most of all, I was surprised by his durability, his cardio. He caught me off-guard in that way."

McIntyre and Punk's WWE SummerSlam match went for 17 minutes, eventually ending when McIntyre secured the 1-2-3 thanks to a low blow and a Claymore to his bitter rival.

"Honestly, I've been in the ring with the best of the best in the past ten years. He still ranks right up there. He still can get it done in the ring," McIntyre continued. "But most of all, he just refuses to give up, which is like Christmas for me because I know fine well, he won't stop until his heart does, and I have no problem with making that happen."

Punk got his win back at WWE Bash in Berlin, defeating McIntyre in a Strap Match. McIntyre retaliated with a brutal attack on WWE Monday Night Raw two days later, setting up what will likely be a third and final contest at WWE Bad Blood.