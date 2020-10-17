Drew McIntyre Recalls Losing His Confidence, Darkest Moments

This year has truly been a coming out party for Drew McIntyre. He won the Royal Rumble in January and then defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. Though there has not been a live crowd for most of his run as champion, the Scotish superstar was receiving some incredible responses from the audience pre-pandemic. The pop he received when winning the Royal Rumble in Houston back in January was massive, and it was evident that he was indeed the right man to main event WrestleMania and become the next big top star for the company.

It wasn't always like that for McIntyre, who's trials and tribulations were recently recounted on a WWE Network documentary. Speaking with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling this week, McIntyre recounted some of the darker moments of his life and career when it seemed he had lost all confidence.

"In '07/'08 if you had told me I would become WWE Champion, I would've said, 'Absolutely, of course I am,' because I was such a cocky kid," McIntyre said. "It was probably around like, you know, '13, '14 that I wasn't the most confident. That if you had told me I was going to become champion in general, I would not have believed you because I had lost all my confidence."

He also discussed the making of the documentary and approving WWE to use some subject matter that is hard for him to watch back.

"Yeah, I mean, the 24 as I wanted it to be - I told WWE Network to not hold back," McIntyre said. "I told my family and friends, 'Don't hold back.' Tell the true story, and not just the good times but the bad times and the really, really bad times, because I don't want to lie to my fans. I want them to know exactly who I am, and hopefully I can, you know, inspire them during these difficult times. The night is always darkest before the dawn."

He continued, "There are certain parts that are difficult to watch back. The time in my life when my mother got sick and inevitably passed. When I talk about that in the documentary, I can't watch that and watch myself talking about it. It's hard to watch my dad get emotional about it, also. Even watching my dad with how proud he is of me, thanking my wife for looking after me, and helping me finally grow up from a boy in my early career, getting fired, to finally becoming a man because she's a huge part of my story. So those parts are pretty difficult for myself to watch. But I wanted to let the world into the McIntyre family - the Galloway family - and tell them my true story with no details left out."