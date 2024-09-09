Drew McIntyre Hopes for Match With Retired WWE Legend

Drew McIntyre is one of the hottest acts in WWE at the moment, in a heated feud with veteran CM Punk, his first big feud since returning last November. McIntyre's talents have gotten him opportunities outside the squared circle, including in J.J. Perry's The Killer's Game opposite fellow (retired) wrestler Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, and Terry Crews. The film, which releases in theaters on September 13th from Lionsgate, is based on the book by Jay R. Bonansinga. McIntyre plays Rory McKenzie and although his character's description is being largely kept under wraps, he appears to have a bit more of a cameo. While he has starred in various other acting projects, The Killer's Game is his feature film debut.

While promoting the film, ComicBook caught up with McIntyre to discuss his role as well as pressing wrestling questions. One of those pertains to both the movie and the professional world. In the film, Bautista and McIntyre have a fight sequence and ComicBook's Chris Killian couldn't resist asking if a match between the two of them is out of the question.

"I hope not. I mean, the fight itself was a lot of fun," McIntyre said. "I was disappointed, you know, during my time in WWE when Dave was there. I kind of grew up around in my early twenties. He was such a big star obviously at the time, the peak of his career, we never had that singles match. And so it's fun to get to fight with no restrictions, you know, you can kill people in movies. I'm very up for it obviously [it's] in Dave's court and I said this earlier, I'm not saying that Dave's chicken if he doesn't accept the match ... but he's definitely something that's another word for a cat."

Batista's final match took place in 2019 against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Before then he had a pretty extensive run in 2014 that came to an end that summer when The Shield -- Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) -- defeated Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista). He's been candid about his future in the ring, explaining why he's okay with leaving his career where it is despite the itch creeping in every now and again.

What Is The Killer's Game About?

The Killer's Game follows top hitman Joe Flood (Bautista) who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. He decides to take matters into his own hands – by taking a hit out on himself. But when the very hitmen he hired also target his ex-girlfriend (Boutella), he must fend off an army of assassin colleagues and win back the love of his life before it's too late.

Alongside Bautista, Boutella, McIntyre and Crews, The Killer's Game's star-studded cast also includes Pom Klementieff and Ben Kingsley. Rand Ravich and James Coyne wrote the screenplay for The Killer's Game which is produced by Andrew Lazar (Mad Chance), Steve Richards (Endurance Media), and Kia Jam (K. Jam Media) and Lipsync.

