Drew McIntyre Segment Announced For WWE Raw This Monday

✖

It's unknown who Drew McIntyre will be defending the WWE Championship against at WrestleMania this year. Edge has yet to make a decision and online reports indicated in recent weeks that a decision by WWE had yet to be made on WrestleMania creative. Either way, it looks like McIntyre's immediate future will involve his long-time friend, Sheamus, as a potential challenger. Sheamus gave McIntyre a Brogue Kick on Raw last week and demanded a title shot. McIntyre said he'd give him a shot later in the broadcast but a date was not revealed.

WWE has announced a segment for this Monday's Raw where McIntyre will address the attack.

It was a Brogue Kick Drew McIntyre will never forget, and now the WWE Champion is set to address it this Monday. After Royal Rumble Match winner Edge put McIntyre on notice last Monday, Sheamus appeared to seemingly come to the defense of his friend, only to rock the WWE Champion, and the WWE Universe, with a devastating Brogue Kick. Sheamus was quick to make his motivations clear, eyeing an opportunity at McIntyre’s WWE Title, a request that the Scottish Warrior quickly and vehemently accepted. With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will Drew McIntyre have to say to his former best friend? Tune into Raw this at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!

So far this is the only segment announced for this week's Raw. ComicBook will have updates as more segments are announced over the next two days.

It was a Brogue Kick @DMcIntyreWWE will never forget, and now the #WWEChampion is set to address it this Monday on #WWERaw. @WWESheamus https://t.co/XDfSbBSqO3 — WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021

When would you like to see a potential McIntyre vs. Sheamus championship match occur? Let us know in the comments section below! Additionally, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE, and check out my weekly pro wrestling podcast, Top Rope Nation, while you're at it.