Dwayne Johnson to Produce New Backyard Wrestling Series for HBO

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia and Issa Rae will serve as the executive producers on a new half-hour HBO series "TRE CNT," according to a new report from Variety. The show, as the report explains, will center around the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion, with the synopsis reading, "The series focuses on Cassius Jones, a young dock worker and struggling pro-wrestler, who uses inherited life-insurance money for start-up cash and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather to start a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire in Houston's Third Ward (The Tre) with the help of his working-class family, neighbors, and friends."

Mohamad El Masri will serve as the show's writer, while Judah Miller will serve as the show runner. The aforementioned five will be executive producers along with Hiram Garcia under Johnson and Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions, Issa Rae Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

No word yet on who will star in the show.

Seven Bucks' previous productions include Jumanji: The Next Level, Fast & Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw, The Titan Games, Finding Justice and Rock The Troops.

Last week Johnson gave an update on the principal photography for his upcoming Warner Bros. film Black Adam, based on the DC Comics villain of the same name.

We still plan on shooting probably at the end of summer now, probably pushed into the end of August or September," Johnson said in an Instagram Live Q&A session with fans. "That is a project I hold near and dear to my heart and so I can't wait to get started."

During a separate session he talked about how the project, which he was tied to years before Warner Bros. announced it had started filming, meant to him.

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson said.. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

