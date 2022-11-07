Bloodline Member Responds to The Rock's Claim That He's "The Head of The Table"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a few waves during the Black Adam press tour that seem to have caught the attention of WWE's The Bloodline. When asked if he acknowledged Roman Reigns as "Tribal Chief," Johnson told Chris Van Vliet, "I do (acknowledge them), that's my family," Johnson said. "I think those guys are doing a great job and I think, what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when un-expectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job and the boys, too, The Usos as well."

But when asked in a separate interview with E! News' The Rundown who is the "Head of the Table," (a title Reigns has placed on himself indicating he's the leader and breadwinner of the Anoa'i Family), Johnson said, "Without saying any names, you're looking into his eyes right now." Reigns didn't respond to the question, but Bloodline member Solo Sikoa was asked about it in a new interview with Republic World

Is The Rock The Head of The Table?

"He is not here in WWE so I don't know what table he is talking about, there are other tables in the family. I don't know if he got a pick specifically on which table he is talking about. I know Roman is head of our table, that's the table I said," Sikoa said (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Sikoa is one of the group's newest members and is the brother of both Jimmy and Jey Uso, making him Johnson's cousin. A dream match between Reigns and The Rock has been rumored for WrestleMania 39 for over a year, though neither man have outright admitted it will happen. When asked about that match, Sikoa said, "When the time presents itself, man, Rock and Roman that'll be something cool to see down the road." Reigns will surpass 800 consecutive days as a world champion this week while The Usos will set the record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history if they manage to beat The New Day on this week's SmackDown.