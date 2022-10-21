Watch The Rock Sing Country Music on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in the midst of one of the biggest press tours of his career. While The Rock is no stranger to franchise films, as he has had starring roles in Fast & Furious and G.I. Joe, this is the first time that the former WWE Champion is kickstarting a comic book project. Johnson is set to star as the titular character in Black Adam, a DC Comics story about an ancient Egyptian anti-hero who finds himself in the crosshairs of the Justice Society. As he gears up for the film's worldwide release this Friday, The Rock has been making the rounds on talk shows to tout the fall blockbuster. His latest appearance took him to The Kelly Clarkson Show, which saw The Rock resurrect his singing voice for a duet with host Kelly Clarkson.

"Me and my buddy Kelly Clarkson payin' tribute to one of our favs, Loretta Lynn," The Rock wrote on Twitter. "Fun fact, when I was 15 living in Nashville, I would hang out in country bars on Music Row lookin' to become a country singer. I'd sing Hank Jr, Merle, Willie etc in the streets. Life is crazy."

You can watch the two sing Loretta Lynn's "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'" below:

Me and my buddy @kellyclarkson payin’ tribute to one of our favs, @LorettaLynn ❤️

(fun fact when I was 15 living in Nashville, I would hang out in country bars on Music Row lookin’ to become a country singer. I’d sing Hank Jr, Merle, Willie etc in the streets. Life is crazy:) pic.twitter.com/j9otQqVdMr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 18, 2022

While the country genre may be new to some fans, The Rock is no stranger to the music world. The Rock has sang in multiple movies before, as he recorded original songs for Disney's Moana and covered "What a Wonderful World" for Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. His hit song for the former, "You're Welcome," even broke the record for most weeks at the top spot on the Billboards charts.

"Congrats and THANK YOU to our genius maestro, songwriter & composer Lin Manuel Miranda. You're one of one, my brother," The Rock wrote in 2021. "And a HUGE THANK YOU to all the families around the globe who made this happen – and listened to me sing in keys that don't exist….. "What can I saaaaay except, YOU'RE WELCOOOOOME."

Decades before he brought his pipes to Hollywood, The Rock was singing inside the squared circle. One of The Rock's recurring segments for World Wrestling Entertainment saw him hosting "Rock Concerts," where he would run down his upcoming opponents in the form of song. WWE talent like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, John Cena, Vickie Guerrero, and CM Punk have all been subject to The Rock's lyrical smackdowns in the past.

Black Adam arrives in theaters this Friday, October 21st.