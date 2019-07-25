German Soccer Team VFL Wolfsburg Reveals DX-Themed Jerseys

The German soccer club VfL Wolfsburg (full name Verein für Leibesübungen Wolfsburg) debuted their new kits for the 2019-20 Bundesliga (think MLS but for Germany) season back in early July. And if you thought the giant neon green “X” across the front looked like it was straight out of a famous WWE faction, you’re not alone.

WWE’s German Twitter account posted a side-by-side comparison of the new jerseys to the latest D-Generation X shift, showing that the two were alarmingly similar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hey @VfL_Wolfsburg, we think it’s great that you bring a little #DX into the @Bundesliga_DE! 😉 Good [luck] in the training camp in Schladming & a successful start to the season! ARE YOU READY?,” the account wrote (translated from German to English via Google translate.

One of DX’s members took notice.

How do I get a XXL? #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2019

According to the team’s managing director Michael Meeske, the design is inspired by “”power and precision of the German engineers.”

Six members of DX were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a group in the Class of 2019, including Triple H, Shawn Michaels (his second induction), Chyna, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg and X-Pac. Hunter, Michaels, Pac and Dogg all appeared at the Raw Reunion on Monday Night Raw this week, teaming up with Seth Rollins, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to chase away The O.C.

The group’s HoF induction was particularly momentous, as it meant Chyna was posthumously being inducted.

“I would argue I don’t think there’s anybody that’s been quite like her since,” Shawn Michaels said in an interview with ComicBook.com back in March. “For that time, and in the role we had her in, it was so just incredibly innovative. I can remember way back when Hunter and I were talking and thinking about how awesome it would be to be able to have this big, huge, awesome-looking bodyguard but have it be a woman. And she’s protecting the guy. And my goodness, that was a really tough sell back then, and it took a lot longer than we thought it would, but man when she did it it worked like a million bucks. Of all the people in this group, and D-Generation X as a whole is deserving, but I don’t think there’s anybody that would argue that Joanie (Lauer, Chyna’s real name) is not the most deserving of (an induction).”