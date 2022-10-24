Eddie Kingston Speaks On Why AEW's Backstage Fights Happen

The All Elite Wrestling locker room has had its fair share of behind the scenes conflicts over the past couple of months. Before Andrade El Idolo was sent home or CM Punk and Ace Steel exchanged punches with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, a small-scale scuffle by comparison went down between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara. The story goes that Kingston was upset with Guevara for calling him a "fat piece of s--t" in a promo. Kingston allegedly pie-faced Guevara backstage and was quietly suspended from AEW as a result. The two have buried the hatchet since, and even wrestled each other on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam last month.

Speaking with ESPR, Kingston noted that he believes backstage feuds in AEW are a result of people not knowing "how to use their words."

"It's real simple, you have a bunch of people back there with egos," Kingston said (h/t Fightful). "Some people believe other people don't deserve to be in AEW, other people do believe they deserve to be in AEW, so when you have a bunch of men and women who don't know how to use their words, things are going to happen in the back."

AEW is currently dealing with fallout from two separate backstage physical altercations. The first came after the AEW All Out press conference, when Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks confronted CM Punk in his locker room following the then-AEW World Champion's disparaging comments about themselves and other AEW talent. Fisticuffs ensued, suspensions were issued, and just recently a pink slip was dished out. The wrestling world is currently awaiting what will happen with Punk, as reports are swirling that AEW will buy out the remaining years on his contract.

There is also mystery surrounding the situation between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two brought their heated social media exchange to the AEW locker room, resulting in Andrade reportedly striking Guevara. Andrade's scheduled career vs. mask match against Preston Vance was called off as the former WWE NXT Champion was sent home and has not been brought back to AEW TV since. Guevara has remained unscathed throughout all of this, as he worked the AEW Dynamite main event later that night and even scored the winning pinfall for his team.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on the fallout of AEW's backstage fights.