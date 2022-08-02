WWE Fans Are Loving Edge's Theme Song Return

The Rated R Superstar is officially back in action, and he brought his classic theme song back with him. WWE Hall of Famer Edge has spent most of this year involved in a heel gimmick, forming the Judgement Day stable with Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and Rhea Ripley. The group turned on Edge and he has been off TV for some time. That changed on Saturday night at SummerSlam when Edge returned to help The Mysterios defeat Judgement Day.

Edge wore his classic Rated R Superstar wardrobe for his SummerSlam comeback, but Monday Night Raw saw his beloved theme song also return. For a long time, Edge entered the ring to Alter Bridge's song "Metalingus." That changed with his most recent gimmick, when another Alter Bridge song, "The Other Side," acted as his theme. When he came out to cut a promo on Monday night, "Metalingus" rang from the arena speakers and the crowd in attendance went wild.

The WWE fans online also got fired up about the return of Edge's popular theme song, with many of them taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

You can check out a few of the biggest reactions below!