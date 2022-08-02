WWE Fans Are Loving Edge's Theme Song Return
The Rated R Superstar is officially back in action, and he brought his classic theme song back with him. WWE Hall of Famer Edge has spent most of this year involved in a heel gimmick, forming the Judgement Day stable with Finn Balor, Damien Priest, and Rhea Ripley. The group turned on Edge and he has been off TV for some time. That changed on Saturday night at SummerSlam when Edge returned to help The Mysterios defeat Judgement Day.
Edge wore his classic Rated R Superstar wardrobe for his SummerSlam comeback, but Monday Night Raw saw his beloved theme song also return. For a long time, Edge entered the ring to Alter Bridge's song "Metalingus." That changed with his most recent gimmick, when another Alter Bridge song, "The Other Side," acted as his theme. When he came out to cut a promo on Monday night, "Metalingus" rang from the arena speakers and the crowd in attendance went wild.
The WWE fans online also got fired up about the return of Edge's popular theme song, with many of them taking to Twitter to share their excitement.
You can check out a few of the biggest reactions below!
METALINGUS
METALINGUS pic.twitter.com/oudNdUPWZU— Lan Pitts (@pittsed_off) August 2, 2022
It's Back!
Metalingus is back! #WWERaw— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) August 2, 2022
Turn It Up
Metalingus is back! TURN IT TF UP! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zxcEjH22om— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 2, 2022
Hits Different
“The Other Side” is a kickass theme but “Metalingus” will ALWAYS hit different 🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/98vM0VN4fC— ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ (@westonroad_) August 2, 2022
Missed It
Metalingus Is back LFG I missed the hell out of that theme song 😭 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YgwBx3oGs1— Randy Orton Fan (@_RandyOrtonFan_) August 2, 2022
Louder
Edge coming back out to Metalingus #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CNCHJEpzEH— Josh Broadway (@BroadwayJosh42) August 2, 2022
All Is Right
Metalingus is back, all is right with the world. #WWERaw— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 2, 2022
So Nice
I know it's only been a few months, but it's so damn nice to hear Metalingus on my TV again#WWERAW— 𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ (@TheEnduringIcon) August 2, 2022
Love To See It
Edge is back with Metalingus
You love to see it #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZKNSCwxvjj— Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) August 2, 2022
Let's Go
METALINGUS IS BACK LFG#wweraw pic.twitter.com/DpH2GQmyzZ— sindi!⛈ (@sashasprescott) August 2, 2022