Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane All Join SmackDown Live’s Women’s Roster

The SmackDown Live Women’s roster got a new look on Tuesday night as the Superstar Shake-up brought a number of new faces to SmackDown Live.

Becky Lynch kicked off a segment on Tuesday night by reminding fans that, because she has both of the women’s championships she can appear on both shows whenever she wants. She was then interrupted by both Ember Moon and Bayley, who made it clear that they both wanted a shot at Lynch’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bayley also mentioned that she is back to being a single’s wrestler, hinting at the reported backstage drama surrounding her former tag partner Sasha Banks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trio were then interrupted by The IIconics, who bragged to Bayley about taking the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. Then Paige’s music hit, causing the former Divas Champion to come out and attempt to introduce her brand new team that she’d be managing. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made their way out to the ring saying that Absolution was getting back together, but Paige interrupted saying she wasn’t there for them. She then introduced her new team — Asuka and former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane.

The eight women in the ring (sans Lynch, who walked away), started brawling which led to an eight-woman tag match. The babyfaces wound up with the win after Sane hit Peyton Royce with her Insane Elbow finisher.

By the end of the show, 28 Superstars had officially moved from one brand to another as part of the Superstar Shake-up, ranging from main roster talent to NXT call-ups to even a pair of 205 Live call-ups in Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy. Other wrestlers who made the jump to SmackDown included Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Elias, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews and Mickie James.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!