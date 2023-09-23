Emma Addresses Her WWE Release

WWE released multiple talents from its roster yesterday, and that's even continued into today with the release of Matt Riddle. One of the stars released yesterday was Emma (real name Tenille Dashwood), who was brought back to WWE after Triple H took over creative. Dashwood was one of several former stars brought back to WWE, and she would make her return in a match against Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately, a larger program never materialized and Dashwood ended up getting used more to build up others. After her release, Dashwood took to Twitter to share her thoughts, discussing what she thought the journey would be and how it ended up being different than expected.

Dashwood said she wasn't expecting a call yesterday, but she also wasn't shocked either. In the statement, Dashwood says she was so excited when she returned to WWE, and she was hoping to do everything she didn't get a chance to before. She says though that it became apparent rather quickly that this wasn't going to be her time, but she says that's also okay.

Dashwood continues on to mention the upcoming premium live event in Perth, saying she would have loved to wrestle in a stadium show in her home country, but she also says she's excited about the doorways and opportunities that have opened up. You can find Dashwood's full post below.

On Twitter, Dashwood wrote, "Thank you for all the lovely messages and comments, I see you all and your support never goes unnoticed! While I wasn't expecting a call yesterday, it's also fair to say that I wasn't shocked. When I returned to WWE I was so excited, I was ready to work my a** of and do all the things I didn't get to do first time around. But it became apparent pretty quickly that this wasn't my time. And that's ok!

Would I have loved to wrestle a stadium show in my home country, you bet. But now many doorways and opportunities have opened up and that's exciting. I feel very fortunate today. I met my soon to be husband in WWE. I'm so grateful for that and the beautiful life we have been building.

I get to spend more time with family and friends and can really focus on the important things in my life. You bet I'm going to be traveling as much as possible. I can't wait to see more of the world, and take you all on more adventures with us soon – In more ways than one! Stay tuned."

We'll have to wait and see what's next for Dashwood, but we wish her all the best and hope to see her back in a ring soon.