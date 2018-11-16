Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Removed from Flight in New York City

Former WWE star Enzo Amore learned the hard way on Thursday that vaping on an airliner isn’t a good idea.

Amore was on a Delta Airlines flight at New York City’s JFK International Airport when he was kicked off of the plane prior to takeoff. A video of the incident is making the rounds via a user from Reddit.

According to other passengers on the plane (via a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet), Amore had been asked to stop vaping and ignored the warnings. The plane, prior to take off, was reportedly turned around and Amore was escorted off airliner.

One report was going around that Amore was taken into custody by law enforcement following the incident, but TMZ reports that is not the case. They do confirm, however, that police were called to the plane.

Delta issued a statement to TMZ:

“A customer was removed from Delta flight 747 operating from New York to Los Angeles for not following crew instructions. The flight returned to the gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport where the customer deplaned without further incident.”

Amore was reportedly traveling from New York City to Los Angeles and Delta refused to put him on another one of their flights following the incident. Therefore, the former WWE star would have had to book a new flight with another airline to reach his destination. We haven’t confirmed if he made it to Los Angeles on Thursday or not.

Earlier in the day, Amore posted a picture to his Instagram page with actor Dolph Lundgren at JFK International Airport.

Amore was released from WWE earlier this year (January 23rd) following allegations of sexual assault. At the time, he was the reigning WWE Cruiserweight Champion. In May of this year, the Phoenix Police Department ended their investigation into the allegations due to their being insufficient evidence to bring charges.

Since his exit from WWE, Amore has been concentrating on his music career, where he performs as “Real1.”