Update: Enzo Amore Mistakes King Kong Bundy for George “The Animal” Steele

UPDATE: Amore addressed his original tweet on Monday afternoon, calling it a mistake.

Hahahahahhaha Ite Ite Ite —- it was King Kong Bundy vs George The animal Steel…. 🤣 lord forgive me… rip King Kong! I’m not gunna delete the tweet dog, I’ll take it on the chin. Have it at trolls! //t.co/dB5XIRCG2d — nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) March 5, 2019

The original story follows below.

Enzo Amore latest tweet was either a huge mistake or a classic case of trolling.

The former WWE Superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday morning for what appeared to be a tribute to wrestling legend King Kong Bundy, who passed away on Monday.

🙏🏼 #RIPKingKongBuddy the epitome of prowrestlin i recall goin 2 shows @ MSG w/ my grandparents, my Grandma Raphaela loved em & hyped em up the whole ride in, plenty of wrestlers risked it all that night, but I never forgot the guy w/ the green tongue who ate the turnbuckle 💪🏼 — nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) March 5, 2019

Fans and wrestlers alike were quick to point out that eating a turnbuckle and having a green tongue was in reference to George “The Animal” Steele, not Bundy.

Bundy died at the age of 61 on Monday, though the cause of death has yet to be revealed. Steele died in February 2017 at the age of 79 due to kidney failure.

Back in November, Amore appeared in the front row of the Survivor Series pay-per-view in an attempt to “crash” it. He was quickly removed by security, but not before being spotted by fans.

“Why did I do it? It had nothing to do with my music,” Amore said while explaining his actions at a New York City comedy club in December. “I’ll tell you why I did it. Because I knew for a fact that Vince McMahon would hate it more than anything in the world, but he would respect the f— out of it. That’s why I did it. Because it was about one person, and that was it. Because I proved to him that I could beat him at his own game of statistics and numbers, and this & that & the other, and I don’t even work for your company. I broke no laws, I bought a ticket and with that said, I did purchase my ticket. … $2,500. My name was on the ticket, they could’ve found me.”

Amore was fired by the WWE in early 2018 after not disclosing to the company that he was being investigated for sexual assault allegations. The investigation was later stopped due to insufficient evidence.