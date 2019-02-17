Enzo Amore Takes Shots at Corey Graves Over Cheating Allegations

Corey Graves found himself in the headlines on Saturday after his wife Amy Polinsky went on social media and accused him of having an affair with Carmella.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore opted to chime in on the situation, taking a few shots at Graves both directly and indirectly on Twitter.

Amore started by posting a gif of Graves cowering in front of an angry Big Cass. He then retweeted a post written by Graves from September 2017.

My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate. I have failed as a father. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) September 30, 2017

On Sunday afternoon Amore poked fun at both Graves and Carmella, referencing the latter’s “Mella is Money” catchphrase.

“cause you only lose money chasing ladies, but you never lose ladies chasing money….” I mean unless it’s a very fake and figurative expression in which this double entendre presents itself in the form of an actress — nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) February 17, 2019

Carmella initially debuted in NXT in 2014 as the manager for Amore and Cass, and previously dated the latter. Of the trio she is the last one still in the company, as Cass was released from the company back in June 2018 while Amore was fired in January 2018 after being accused of sexual assault and failing to inform WWE of an ongoing investigation.

Polinsky broke the news of Graves’ alleged infidelity by posting a family photo of herself, Graves and their three children to Instagram.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad. I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut,” Polinsky wrote.

The post was later taken down, but Polinsky name-dropped Carmella by tagging both of them and saying, “I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

She then added a photo to her Instagram story of Graves texting an unknown messenger, where he denied the allegations before noting that the story could wind up on Total Divas.

“Lol, nothing is going on,” Graves wrote in response to the messenger. “Amy is simply realizing that her ego f–ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore. I’m golden. I’m about to land in ATL, on the way to Houston.”

“What’s really gonna f— her up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up,” he added.