Eric Bischoff Offers Strong Support for Intergender Wrestling

The subject of intergender wrestling has been widely debated by professional wrestling fans in recent years. While the WWE has (mostly) banned any instances of men and women fighting on their programming, various American independent promotions have embraced the type of match as a sign of equality for male and female wrestlers alike. But the critics have stood their ground, arguing that it normalizes violence between men and women. The WWE dipped their toe back into intergender wrestling earlier this year by having Nia Jax enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match and tease a feud with Dean Ambrose, only to pull back after a potential match between Ambrose and Jax at a live event was reportedly scrapped.

In the latest episode of his After 83 Weeks podcast series, former WCW executive producer and president Eric Bischoff emphatically stated that he supported intergender wrestling.

“If you believe in equality, you believe men and women are equal, you believe all that stuff, and the woman wants to get in the ring and have a match with a man then why the hell not?” Bischoff said. “Why would you say that’s wrong? Why would anybody be offended about that? Why would there be a group of people who got woke in the morning and decided that a man having scripted violence against a woman is probably going to somehow end the world as we know it, or whatever they come up with.”

Bischoff followed up by saying he’d be fine with intergender wrestling being on television.

“To me it seems like why the hell not? If she wants to do it, and he wants to do it, and it makes sense and it could be entertaining for the fans, why not?” Bischoff said. “But I think it’s a very fine line, you know. I’m glad I’m not producing wrestling in today’s environment, because the line not only is it a fine line, but it’s a line that changes every day.”

As of Sunday 10 matches have been officially announced for WrestleMania 35 on April 7, two of which (Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. TBD) are from the Women’s Division.

