Former WWE Superstar Ethan Carter III Confirms Positive Test For COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the world of professional wrestling hard in 2020, with the two major organizations of World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling to drastically change plans for the year, and it seems as if former star of the WWE, Ethan Carter III has tested positive for COVID-19. Revealing his status recently during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, he broke down his recent bout with the virus and his current status as he is trying to continue to be a presence within the world of professional wrestling.

Carter might not be a part of the WWE at the moment, but that hasn't stopped him from pushing forward with his career, slated to be a part of the Ring of Honor's Final Battle to take place on December 18th.

(Photo: WWE)

Carter had this to say about his experience, while being a part of the Chris Van Vlient Show, about his experience with the virus and how he discovered that he had the coronavirus:

“I’ve been quarantined for a week to 10 days. At this point, I have Covid and I’m at the tail end of it. It sucked a little bit. Some of it wasn’t bad. I’m healthy so I was fortunate. It infected my parents who were visiting me so they had to stay longer so I’ve had no alone time. It drove me nuts but we had a great time spending time together so it was cool. I’m at the tail end of it so I will be healthy. Ring of Honor caught it with the protocol they have for testing.

What they are doing is working and working well. I would say I’m at 90%. This is the tail end of it. It felt like the flu and a moderately bad cold some of the time. I would say one day it attacked my stomach because I farted too much. One day I had a bad set of chills where I had a double hoodie on. One night I woke up and had a 10-minute respiratory cough and I got why this sucks. I felt like I was breathing fire for like 10 minutes and I’ve been fine ever since.”

Via Wrestling News.Co