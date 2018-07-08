Fandango Suffers Shoulder Injury, Reportedly out for Six Months

WWE reported on Sunday that Fandango, one half of the Breezango tag team on Monday Night Raw, will have to undergo surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

“WWE.com has learned that Fandango has suffered a Left Labrum tear in his shoulder and will require surgery to fix the issue,” the company’s website reported.

Fandango’s surgery will reportedly take place on Tuesday and, based on a tweet he posted Sunday, he’ll be out of action for six months.

“Seeya guys in 6-? Months,” he wrote.

Fandango’s tag team partner Tyler Breeze responded to the news early Sunday afternoon.

“Well, damn,” Breeze wrote.

The duo first joined forces in May 2016 when, during a match on SmackDown, they turned on their respective partners R-Truth and Goldust to form the team Breezango (also referred to as the Fashion Police). While the comedic team has never managed to hold championship gold, they have earned a number of title shots against The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

After getting demolished in several matches with the Bludgeon Brothers in early 2018, the two were drafted to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up in April.

During an interview on the Gorilla Position podcast in early June, the two discussed the idea of becoming a more serious tag team in the future.

“We’re definitely not content kind of just being the comedy guys,” Breeze said. “Do we want to keep that? Of course, because that’s why people start liking us in the first place. But I really don’t think you’ve seen all that we can do.”

The two mentioned Edge and Christian as a team they could emulate, starting out as comedic heels but becoming more serious as time went on.

“It’s kind of a universal thing where people like to laugh,” Breeze said. “It makes people like people. I mean, The Rock, how many times did he say something that everybody laughed their heads off at? Stone Cold Steve Austin, almost every single person had a little bit of comedy or a ton of comedy in their act. But they had the perfect balance of when they were in the ring, then they backed it up and you completely forgot that Kurt Angle was wearing a tiny little cowboy hat.

“We have the balance,” he continued. “We need more opportunity.”