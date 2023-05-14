Fans Not Thrilled with WWE's Tag Team Pairing for LA Knight

This week's WWE SmackDown was rather packed thanks to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament, a Women's Tag Team Championship match, and Roman Reigns' return, but there were plans for one more segment. That segment didn't end up making the cut, but on SmackDown LowDown fans learned that it involved LA Knight, Boogs, and The Street Profits. The segment had the four stars bantering back and forth and ultimately leading to Knight choosing Boogs as his Tag Team partner in a match for next week. While fans are always happy to see more LA Knight on WWE TV, they aren't exactly thrilled about him being put in the Tag division and pairing up with Boogs, and you can find their puzzled reactions on the next slide.

While there are some supporters of the idea, most of the positive reactions are in the "don't worry about it, it's probably only a temporary thing" camp as opposed to being genuinely thrilled with the team-up. Most reactions are questioning why one of SmackDown's most over superstars is not being put in other feuds and instead put in a Tag Team, as many were hoping to see big feuds for Knight after WrestleMania.

The Knight vs Bray Wyatt feud was a surprising one to be sure, but it ended up getting Knight a lot of attention and showcased his skills on the microphone and his comedic timing alongside his skill in the ring. After the Wyatt match at Royal Rumble, Knight wasn't featured at WrestleMania, and there were plenty hoping he would get a big angle or story after the Draft.

That hasn't happened as of yet, but he has been rumored as a contender to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, and if he did, that would certainly command a lot of attention. That doesn't happen for a bit, so perhaps this is just a way to get him on TV and create some entertaining moments until that story is ready to kick into gear. We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can find the reactions coming in about LA Knight on the next slide.

