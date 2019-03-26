Finn Balor Hints at Conor McGregor Appearance at WrestleMania

Conor McGregor formally announced early Tuesday morning that he was retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts. The former two-time UFC Champion had said just hours prior on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he was negotiating a new fight for the UFC to take place in July, but it appears those plans quickly fell through. Despite being one of the promotion’s biggest draws, the Ireland native had only fought once since winning the UFC Lightweight Championship against Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. His last fight came against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, which his lost via third-round submission. Shortly after the news of his retirement, WWE Superstar Finn Balor reached out to McGregor on Twitter and hinted at a potential future in the WWE.

“See you at ‘mania brother,” Balor wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See you at ‘mania brother — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 26, 2019

McGregor has hinted at the idea of joining the professional wrestling business in the past, the last of which was a tweeted directed at Becky Lynch.

“Call me when you need Proper back up,” McGregor wrote while interacting with Lynch on Twitter.

McGregor’s initial announcement came as a shock to most, but UFC President Dana White wrote in a statement that he wasn’t surprised.

“He has the money to retire and his whiskey (Proper 12) is KILLIN it. It totally makes sense,” White wrote. “It i was him i would retire too. He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The Whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on. He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and i look forward to seeing him be as successful outside the octagon as he was in it.”

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph back in 2016, Triple H said he thoguht McGregor was a perfect fit to join the WWE.

“He could come over, he’s got it all, man,” Triple H said. “He’s got the personality, the skills, the talk. He’s an entertainer, for sure. What does he walk around at? 180 pounds? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200-pound guys who are stars. You don’t need to be 300 pounds any more.

“He could do just as well as Floyd Mayweather when he fought the Big Show. That really worked. Conor could do it for sure.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!