Finn Balor Stands-up for LGBT Rights While In Saudi Arabia

While WWE attempted, and failed, to get a women’s match on the Super ShowDown card, the company as a whole weren’t the only ones promoting change while in Saudi Arabia.

Finn Balor, one of the WWE’s top stars, took a brave stance while in the country by wearing an Equality t-shirt promoting LGBT rights. Balor posted a photo to his social media that showed him wearing the t-shirt inside King Abdullah Sports City a few hours before the PPV began in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

You can see the post below.

Love is love. Happy Pride Month from Saudi Arabia! 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙 #BalorClubForEveryone pic.twitter.com/05xhXeivEl — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) June 8, 2019

While some reading this may wonder what the big deal is about wearing a t-shirt promoting Pride Month in Saudi Arabia, it can’t be understated how risky a move like that is in that country. Saudi Arabia is one of 9 countries in the world that use the death penalty as punishment for homosexuality. In fact, Saudi Arabia is typically rated one of the five worst countries in the world for LGBT rights.

One would assume Balor waited until he was out of the country until making the post on social media; that would be the smart move here. With that said, it’s inspiring to see the star take a stand for human rights while in a country with such a horrific track record on that front. “Balor Club For Everyone” is not simply a merchandising slogan, it’s a principle that the star clearly lives by each and every day.