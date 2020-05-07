NXT's Finn Balor Addresses Mystery Attacker

✖

Ever since Finn Balor was removed from a match weeks ago on NXT, we've been wondering what happened to Balor that resulted in him being removed from the match. Not just anyone could've taken him out, and Balor has been silent on the identity of the person and how much damage the attack did on him overall. On tonight's action-packed NXT, Balor addressed the whole situation head-on, and it turns out Balor isn't sure who attacked him either. That said, Balor had some words for the person who did, saying that an attack like that typically has a big push as its reward.

Balor said the biggest snakes are thought to be in the office, but that turns out not to be the case here. He said a big push comes with music, lights, smoke, and more, but to the person who attacked him, Balor is guaranteeing the opposite of a push.

"You see I'm a patient man, but to whoever attacked me, the push you're expecting, it won't be a push. It will be a squash," Balor said, throwing down the mic and walking to the back.

It seems we'll have to wait to find out who attacked Balor. We thought it was Imperium after Balor challenged Walter, but that isn't the case so far. It looked like it could've been Cameron Grimes, but he said someone beat him to it, and Balor made an example of him anyway, so it wasn't him either. Hopefully, when we do find out, it will be worth the hype.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"The Velveteen Dream finally gets what he's been after — a match with Adam Cole for the NXT Title. Charlotte Flair will also defend the NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai, Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett, Finn Bálor calls out his assailant and Dominik Dijakovic clashes with Johnny Gargano tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's the announced card.

Dominik Dijakovic vs Johnny Gargano

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Debut

Finn Balor Reveals Mystery Attacker

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.