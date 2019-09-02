Finn Balor Posts New Photo With Shaved Head

Finn Balor has been busy during his time away from WWE.

The former WWE Universal Champion was last seen at SummerSlam, where he lost to Bray Wyatt’s new persona “The Fiend” in about three minutes. Since then he’s been on a break from WWE’s touring schedule, something he reportedly requested a couple of months ago, and got married to his girlfriend Veronica Rodriguez. On Monday he posted a new photo to his social media showing that he’d changed up his look by shaving his head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, his followers had jokes.

I thought you were Corbin for a second — Kayla Livin For Liv 💙 (@LivLifeWWE) September 2, 2019

“I thought he was Karl Anderson at first,” one fan wrote.

You will fit in well pic.twitter.com/aaQmNPt57Y — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) September 2, 2019

It’s unclear when Balor will make his return to WWE television, but he’s likely got a rematch with Wyatt already lined up. It was also hinted at during the SummerSlam kickoff show that The O.C. — AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows — gave him an open invitation to join the faction. This was an obvious callback to Balor’s days in New Japan as the leader of the Bullet Club, and WWE has teased a reunion with the group more than once.

Another option would be for Balor to break out “The Demon” persona he chose not to use against Wyatt. Balor has used the painted persona twice so far in 2019, both resulting in wins, but admitted in an interview with Sam Roberts last year that it’s a challenge for him to properly portray that character.

“I do it so infrequently now that I forget how I move as the Demon,” Balor said while on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. “I forget the subtle differences in the entrance and the mannerisms of how the Demon works. Now, when I go out there, I’m Finn Balor, but that’s just Fergal. It’s just me, the human. But when the Demon goes out there, I need to transform into a different person. That mindset, because I’m not tapping into it so often, that’s a huge challenge for me. I gotta figure out how to do that every time, again. I’m very comfortable being Finn, but when it comes to the Demon, I have to re-educate myself. That’s an added challenge because of how infrequent we are doing it.”