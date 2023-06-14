Former WWE Star Finally Returning To The Ring

A former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion will be returning to the ring this summer courtesy of Reality of Wrestling. The Booker T and Sharmell Huffman wrestling promotion has been adding NXT superstars like Ivy Nile and Trick Williams to its cards as of late, but now it will be adding former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Alicia Fox. Fox will return to the ring as part of Reality of Wrestling's Summer of Champions event on July 15th, and you can find the full announcement below. Fox's opponent for the match has yet to be revealed, but we'll keep you posted on any additional details regarding the match.

Fox was thought to have retired from WWE in 2019, but in a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, she revealed that she wasn't retired and that the announcement WWE made was premature. "The machine said that, I never said that...I didn't put my face on that alumni (page). I didn't do that. I never said that. My bags are still packed, I'm still pissed about it," Fox said.

Fox made a surprise appearance during an interview with Melina, and the two discussed the possibility of a match against Mercedes Varnado and Trinity, who formerly went by Sasha Banks and Naomi in WWE. Fox then teased that she was going to be working with Booker T and Sharmell, and she also teased that she would be knocking on Mercedes and Trinity's doors.

"This is what I'm going to do. I'm going to knock the ring rust off with Booker (at his school). I talked to Booker and Sharmell. We're going to knock down the forbidden door. We'll go to Trinity's house and then we'll go to Sasha's house," Fox said. "We'll show up at Booker's. Sharmell already said we can come. I texted them last week. I'll go there to the secret spot. Then we're going to spread out to these forbidden doors and knock out the windows. Either door gets obliviated. If it's a forbidden house, where is everybody?'

"I was just thinking about asking Trinity and Sasha about it," Melina said. "To have a fourth person, especially her because it was my during my era, it fits. Their era. My era. There are so many things we can do."

There's no word on whether that match will eventually happen, so we'll just have to wait and see. Mercedes is currently wrestling in New Japan but is recovering from an injury, while Trinity is in Impact Wrestling. It will be great to see Fox back in the ring next month, though she has appeared in WWE briefly in 2021 and 2022 as part of the Royal Rumble.

