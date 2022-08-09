Former WWE Women's Champion Thinks She's "Done" With Wrestling

One of the most successful wrestlers in recent memory might be hanging it up. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James is currently in her fourth stint with Impact Wrestling, recently reigning as Impact Knockouts World Champion. James carried that title with her to WWE, making an unprecedented appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble with another promotion's championship. Ms. Hardcore Country was dethroned this past March at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice, losing the title to Tasha Steelz. Since then, James has made appearances on Impact Wrestling television, but ultimately packed her bags on the July 14th edition of the show.

"You know what they say: you're only as good as your last match," James said in a backstage interview. "I'm going home."

While many expected this to be a storyline exit, James has added fuel to the retirement speculation. Responding to a fan questioning if she was going to be in WWE's Women's Tag Team Title tournament, James certified that not only was that not happening, but she's not getting back in the ring anytime soon.

"No. I feel like I'm done in wrestling," James wrote. "But you can watchalong with me & Nick Aldis tonight!"

James' husband, former NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis, added to her comments, calling it a "[casual] bombshell."

"MJ just casually dropping a bombshell then plugging our WWE Raw watchalong on @millionsdotco," Aldis wrote. "But yeah tonight we're debuting on this new awesome fan platform. If you want to ask us questions and watch Monday Night Raw with us, here's the link."

MJ just casually dropping a bombshell then plugging our #WWERaw watchalong on @millionsdotco 😆 but yeah tonight we're debuting on this new awesome fan platform. If you want to ask us questions and watch Monday Night Raw with us, here's the link:https://t.co/kQQjq3M7Dg https://t.co/RHzjyxZSL1 pic.twitter.com/UnLu9ieoIJ — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 8, 2022

There's no word on if this is adding to James' Impact Wrestling storyline or if she is actually retired from wrestling. After departing WWE in April 2021, James first resurfaced in the wrestling world on an episode of the National Wrestling Alliance's Powerrr, where she announced that she would be executive producing the promotion's first all-female event, NWA EmPowerrr. While James did not compete on EmPowerrr, she would wrestle the following night at NWA 73, defeating Kylie Rae.

If she truly is done, James hangs up her boots with no shortage of accolades. She is a five-time WWE Women's Champion, a four-time Impact Knockouts Champion, and has various single reigns across multiple promotions.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Mickie James' pro wrestling status.