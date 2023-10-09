Dax Harwood Clarifies FTR's AEW Future After Shocking Title Loss

FTR may have dropped their tag team titles on Saturday's new episode of AEW Collision, but that doesn't mean the beloved pro wrestling duo is leaving the company. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, known as the tag team FTR, are one of the best wrestling duos in the world and have been enjoying a lengthy run as AEW World Tag Team Champions. That run came to an abrupt and surprising end on Saturday, as FTR lost to the newly formed team of Ricky Starks and Big Bill. After the loss, Harwood took to social media to celebrate the title run he and Wheeler enjoyed.

Harwood posted a collection of photos on X (formerly Twitter) from FTR's recent title run, one of which included his good friend CM Punk. "What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out," Harwood wrote in the caption. With the inclusion of Punk, who is no longer employed by AEW, and his signature "Top Guys Out" message, some fans immediately wondered whether this meant FTR dropped the titles because they were leaving the company. Fortunately, that isn't the reality of the situation.

What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out. pic.twitter.com/GTUOjyYNZL — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2023

Enough people commented to ask about an FTR exit that Harwood made another post to clarify what he meant. He confirmed that his "Top Guys Out" comment was simply in reference to the catchphrase he utters on TV all the time, and that FTR isn't going anywhere.

"We ain't going nowhere," Harwood wrote, making sure there could be no debate about his words. "This is our home."

Guys, I say ‘Top Guys Out’ all the time. We ain’t going nowhere. This is our home. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2023

At the start of the year, FTR spent some time away from AEW TV, saying at the time that they were going to decide what was next for their careers. The decision they ultimately came to was to stick with AEW for the foreseeable future. The tag team revealed in April that they had signed contracts with AEW that would keep them with the company through roughly 2027. It will likely be a long time before we see a version of AEW without Harwood and Wheeler involved.

FTR's recent run as World Tag Team Champions began in April when the dup returned for a rematch against Austin and Colten Gunn. The Gunns agreed to give FTR a rematch for the tag titles when both members of FTR put their careers on the line. According to the stipulation, they would retire from AEW if they lost the match to the Gunns. They won the match and carried the titles until this past Saturday night.