Watch: Video of 340-Pound Indie Wrestler Crushing Opponent Through Table Goes Viral

It’s very rare to see a 340-pound wrestler jump over the top rope to the outside floor and send another wrestler crashing through a table. But that’s exactly what happened on Saturday night at a small wrestling event in Oklahoma.

The promotion Wrestling for a Cause put on “Summer Sizzler: The Fight For Chester Round 2” event on Saturday night in Verdigris, Oklahoma, featuring a bout between Sam Stackhouse (billed at 6-foot-3, 340 pound) and Alex Royal. At one point during the match Stackhouse took Royal’s manager, placed him on a table positioned just outside the ring, and demolished him with a diving splash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of Wednesday that clip of the match, taken by @ANTwontstop, had more than 600,000 views online.

How to legally murder someone 😮 pic.twitter.com/mrM8UyJ5AY — A-N-T ⚡️ (@ANTwontstop) August 19, 2019

A few famous wrestlers took notice of the video, including Bully Ray. Naturally, he made a Tommy Dreamer joke.

Based on his YouTube clips, this is far from the first time Stackhouse as taken a massive bump like this.