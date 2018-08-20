‘GLOW’ Granted Third Season by Netflix

The critically acclaimed Netflix series, GLOW, just earned its third season.

Shortly after being nominated for 10 Emmys, the 1980’s themed show inspired by the real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling was just informed they’ll get a 10-episode third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carly Mensch, one of GLOW’s creators, told The Hollywood Reporter that they’ve always planned to expand their world. “The more seasons we go on, the further we go from the original [GLOW], and that’s based on the fact that we created very different characters and now we follow our characters,” she said.

Co-creator, Liv Flahive also thinks that GLOW can improve as it extends its successful run. “I hope we have the number of seasons we dream of having because I think that we can then equally explore all of the women,” Flahive said. “With season one, we had the structure of what we needed to accomplish. And I think that is the great freedom of season two and of future seasons; that we can move around more now that you know and love the characters and understand the story of the show and wrestling. We have these 15 amazing women and ideally by the end of the show you will know them all in a deeper way.”

This story is developing…